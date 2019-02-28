Celebrate Christmas Early with Prepaid Parking

Special $8 Terminal Parking Rate

Forget partridges in a pear tree, DFW Airport is gifting savings during our 12 days of Christmas parking promotion. Book online December 13 through December 24 to unwrap Terminal Parking for only $8 dollars daily for travel thru February 28, 2019. Spread a little holiday cheer by sharing this deal with family and friends!



Bookings must be made Dec. 13-24 via DFW’s Prepaid Parking Online system at dfwairport.com/park. The promotional rate is valid for travel anytime Dec. 13, 2018 through Feb. 28, 2019. Multiple reservations can be made at the same $8 daily rate. Since its launch this year, DFW’s Prepaid Parking Online system continues to bring convenience and savings to customers by allowing them to book their parking option in advance, often at discounted rates. The system aims to deliver the ultimate customer experience while maximizing revenue and optimizing facility occupancy. Parking options available for prepayment include Terminal, Express and Remote Parking.



**Advertising for DFW Parking Promotions is not considered a form of promotion redemption. Participants must follow directions specific to each promotion to receive discounted parking. Book Now

Q: How do I take advantage of this promotion? A: In order to qualify, you must purchase through DFW’s Prepaid Parking Online system at www.dfwairport.com/park starting on Thursday, December 13, 2018 (12:00 a.m. CST) through Monday, December 24 (11:59 p.m. CST); valid for travel Dec. 13, 2018 through Feb. 28, 2019. * Terms & Conditions apply. *Subject to availability Q: How does Prepaid Parking Online work? A: Visit www.dfwairport.com/park. Enter your information as prompted (e.g. departure date/time, return date/time, airline). Dependent on your search dates, parking products on sale will display. Choose the product that you would like to purchase and follow the prompts. You will need your license plate number in order to complete your purchase. Follow FAQ instructions on the website for details on how to enter and exit the airport using your TollTag or generated QR code. Video instructions are also available. Q. What if I don’t know what Terminal I’m flying out of? A. You can edit your booking to change Terminals up to 1 hour before your scheduled arrival at DFW. Select your airline and the system will guide you to the correct Terminal. Please note that pricing changes may occur when booking details are edited. You can also park in the Terminal that you booked and use the free Terminal Link (pre-security) or Skylink (post-security) service to get to your Terminal. Q: Which lane do I use when arriving at DFW’s Parking Plazas? A: QR Code customers may use any lane. TollTag customers must use lanes marked TollTag. Q: Can I use my TollTag for this promotion? A: Yes. In order to redeem this promotion, you must pre-book your parking online which involves pre-paying for your parking with a credit/debit card. Once this is completed, you can enter the south or north Parking Plaza using either your TollTag or a QR code generated by the online booking system. Q: Can I use this promo for Valet Parking?

A: This promo can only be used for Terminal Parking and will not work for Valet Parking. Express Parking or Remote Parking. Q. Can I drive up to DFW on my travel dates and get this deal? A. No. This promo only applies to customers who prepay online from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24. Customers entering the Parking Plazas without prepaying online will be charged regular Parking rates. Q. What are the Terms & Conditions? A. Valid for stays between Dec. 13, 2018 and Feb. 28, 2019. Subject to availability. Offer valid for Terminal parking only. Stay must be consecutive days. Cannot be combined with other promotions or promo codes. Minimum 48 hour stay required. Blackouts may apply. All times mentioned are CST. Promotion must be purchased online only prior to your airport arrival. Promotion does not apply to drive-up customers. On the Website, parking may be purchased up to 1 hour prior to your airport arrival. On the DFW Mobile App, parking may be purchased up to 24 hours prior to arrival. Q. What if I need to cancel? A. You may cancel your booking at any time up to 12 hours before the beginning of your booking arrival time and receive a full refund (in 3-5 business days). To do so, go to the "Find my purchase" section, located in the upper right-hand corner of the Prepaid Parking homepage. You will need the reference number from your payment confirmation email and the email address you provided during the payment process in order to access this file. Q. If I have questions or concerns, whom can I contact? A. You may contact us at 972 973 4840 (Option 1) Monday - Friday from 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM or via email at prepaidparking@dfwairport.com Please include: Your name

Payment reference number

Car license plate number used on the itinerary Q. I forgot my username and password. A. Go to the Forgot Password page. Enter the email address associated with your booking and you will receive a password reset.

